Manix Abrera feels honored to have been given the opportunity to create a cover artwork for DC Comics' "Batman The Knight."

In an interview on ANC's "Rundown" on Monday, the veteran Filipino cartoonist admitted that his latest work is out of his comfort zone.

"Kasi sanay na sanay ako sa cartoons eh, saka sa comic strips... Kinakabahan din ako noon kasi dapat ma-approve ng DC 'yung style ko," said Abrera, who is known for his "Kikomachine" comic strips.

"So noong na-approve ng editor nila, ang saya-saya ko kasi bagong-bago ito for me," he added. "Kasi superhero comics eh, hindi 'yung usual na ginagawa kong drawings."

Abrera went on to share that the "Batman" cover he designed is inspired by alchemists' transmutation of base metal into gold, saying it is similar to Bruce Wayne's personal journey.

"'Yun ang ginawa kong symbolism ng drawing, 'yung paakyat si Bruce Wayne doon sa temple tapos mayroong stages of grief dahil sa death ng parents niya, tapos kung papaano siya naging Batman," he said.

"Kasi 'yung ginagawa kong style sa comics ko mahilig ako sa mga occult, mga magic-magic. Lagi ko 'yung hinahalo sa cartoons kasi magkaibang areas sila tapos ang saya-saya pag naghalo," he added.

Abrera also feels lucky that his signature art style was accepted by Western audiences.

"Hindi ko masyadong binago yung style ko eh," he shared. "Kasi noong gumagawa na ako ng mga superhero artworks, talagang nilabas ko kung paano ako mag-drawing ng 'Kikomachine' comics tapos nagkataon na lang na superheroes 'yung main na focus."

He continued: "Tapos inisip ko, bahala na lang kung magustuhan nila. Kung hindi, e di hindi. Pero masaya naman ako doon sa ginawa ko. Tapos tiyamba na lang na nagustuhan nila 'yung ganung paghalo ng styles."

"Kasi for me, ibang-iba siya eh: 'yung cartoony na style tapos biglang may superheroes."

Aside from his cover for "Batman The Knight," Abrera is also set to release his 17th collection of "Kikomachine" comic strips as well as a t-shirt collaboration with Linya-Linya, to name a few.