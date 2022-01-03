

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez continues to use her platform for good as she spent New Year's Eve helping fire survivors in Cebu.

The beauty queen worked once again with Simply Share Foundation and Naval Reserve Center Eastern Visayas after helping feed stranded passengers in her hometown.

"NYE spent with the fire victims of Sitio Ypil-ypil Capitol Site, the Muslim community of Mantuyong Mandaue, and the evacuees at CICC," she said.

"We may have so much work to do but I'm grateful to be given another year to do more projects with you to make more lives better this year. Looking forward to achieving our 2022 goals together," she added.

According to Simply Share Foundation, which is described as a non-profit organization devoted to fighting hunger, there have been 23 fires in Cebu City in 15 days after the onslaught of super typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) last December.

It also shared photos of Gomez offering food and support to the displaced families.

Gomez earlier revealed that her family is among those who have been affected by super typhoon Odette,

The calamity came days after the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel, where she finished in the Top 5.

