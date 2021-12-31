Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez is back in Cebu not for her homecoming parade, but to help those who have been affected by super typhoon Odette.

On Friday, the beauty queen shared photos from her feeding program in partnership with SimplyShare Foundation and Naval Reserve Center Eastern Visayas.

She said they were able to distribute a total of 1,000 meals on Thursday morning to stranded passengers and truck and cargo drivers in Cebu City ports.

"Unknown to most, there are many people who have been stranded in the ports since the onslaught of super typhoon Odette due to the limited number of boats, limited frequency of trips, and increased cargo prices," Gomez said.

"Thank you to all of our donors and individual sponsors for the trust and support!" she added, saying that more relief goods from different organizations and companies will be distributed in Cebu and other affected areas soon.

Gomez earlier revealed that her family is among those who have been affected by super typhoon Odette,

The calamity came days after the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel, where she finished in the Top 5.

