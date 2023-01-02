Catriona Gray is leaving 2022 with a grateful heart.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder welcomed the new year with her boyfriend, Sam Milby, and her family in Western Australia, as seen in her recent posts.

"Thankful. That's it, that's the word of 2022," the Filipino-Australian beauty queen said in one of her posts, which included a photo of her with the actor.

Gray recently hinted about being "at her happiest" during a picnic with Milby, also in Western Australia, sparking speculations that they took their relationship up a notch.

Her post was filled with comments from her fans and followers, asking if she is either engaged or already married.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

The two have since been mixing work and play, traveling for performances and television appearances.

