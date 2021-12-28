Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Sino ang papasok sa PBB Celebrity Kumunity Top 2? ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 28 2021 08:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pinangalanan na ni "Big Brother" ang mga housemate na bubuo sa Pinoy Big Brother Komunity Celebrity Final 5. Ito ay sina Alyssa, Brenda, Madam Inutz, Anji, at Samantha. Mula sa kanilang lima, pipilian ang celebrity housemates na bubuo sa Top 2. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: PBB Pinoy Big Brother Komunity celebrity housemates Final 5 Top 2 Alyssa Brenda Anji Madam Inutz Samantha Kuya Big Brother /news/12/28/21/lowest-annual-addition-to-ph-population-seen-in-75-years/news/12/28/21/philhealth-holiday-leaves-members-worried/news/12/28/21/up-diliman-grad-tops-geodetic-engineer-boards/video/news/12/28/21/monthly-na-national-covid-19-vax-drive-inihihirit/video/life/12/28/21/alam-nyo-ba-worlds-largest-space-telescope