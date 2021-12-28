Home  >  Entertainment

MULTIMEDIA

Sino ang papasok sa PBB Celebrity Kumunity Top 2?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 28 2021 08:47 PM

Pinangalanan na ni "Big Brother" ang mga housemate na bubuo sa Pinoy Big Brother Komunity Celebrity Final 5. Ito ay sina Alyssa, Brenda, Madam Inutz, Anji, at Samantha. Mula sa kanilang lima, pipilian ang celebrity housemates na bubuo sa Top 2. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  PBB   Pinoy Big Brother   Komunity   celebrity housemates   Final 5   Top 2   Alyssa   Brenda   Anji   Madam Inutz   Samantha   Kuya   Big Brother  