Vilma Santos at Christopher de Leon balik-tambalan sa MMFF entry na "When I Met You in Tokyo"

ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 07 2023 08:54 PM

Bumisita sa "It's Showtime!" sina Vilma Santos at Christopher de Leon para i-promote ang MMFF entry nila na "When I Met You in Tokyo". Ito ang unang pelikula ng dalawa matapos ang 14 na taon mula nang huling makatrabaho nila ang isa't isa.

Watch more News on iWantTFC