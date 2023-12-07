MULTIMEDIA

Vilma Santos at Christopher de Leon balik-tambalan sa MMFF entry na “When I Met You in Tokyo”

Bumisita sa "It's Showtime!" sina Vilma Santos at Christopher de Leon para i-promote ang MMFF entry nila na “When I Met You in Tokyo”. Ito ang unang pelikula ng dalawa matapos ang 14 na taon mula nang huling makatrabaho nila ang isa't isa.

