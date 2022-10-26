Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Sarah Geronimo, may billboard na sa Times Square, New York ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 26 2022 08:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber May billboard na sa Times Square, New York ang "Pop Superstar" na si Sarah Geronimo. Tampok si Sarah sa higanteng digital billboard ng Spotify para sa kanilang "Equal" campaign. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Sarah Geronimo pop superstar billboard Times Square New York /sports/10/27/22/alex-eala-falls-in-w80-france-doubles-quarterfinals/sports/10/27/22/how-kayas-international-title-benefits-womens-football/sports/10/27/22/qatar-to-scrap-pre-arrival-covid-tests-before-world-cup/entertainment/10/27/22/rihanna-to-make-music-return-with-black-panther-track/entertainment/10/27/22/what-to-expect-in-head-in-the-clouds-ph-tour