Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano, baby girl ang anak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2022 07:10 PM

Masayang ibinahagi ng celebrity couple na sina Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano na baby girl ang ipinagbubuntis ni Jessy. Excited na rin ang ina ni Luis na si Vilma Santos-Recto para sa kaniyang apo. 

