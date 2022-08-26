Home > Entertainment MULTIMEDIA Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano, baby girl ang anak ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2022 07:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Masayang ibinahagi ng celebrity couple na sina Jessy Mendiola at Luis Manzano na baby girl ang ipinagbubuntis ni Jessy. Excited na rin ang ina ni Luis na si Vilma Santos-Recto para sa kaniyang apo. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Jessy Mendiola Luis Manzano Vilma Santos baby girl baby girl daughter gender reveal couple wedding celebrity couple buntis pregnant /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu