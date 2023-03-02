MULTIMEDIA

'Anak ko 'yan!' but kilig: We asked Miles Ocampo to reenact her 'Batang Quiapo' line in different emotions

ABS-CBN News

Miles Ocampo screaming “Anak ko ‘yan!” has become such a memorable TV moment that, in public, she would keep getting playful comments from strangers introducing themselves as her children.

The line of her character Marites was a desperate call to reclaim her newborn son, after briefly considering abandoning him, in the pilot week of the hit teleserye “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”

But what if circumstances were different?

Sitting down with ABS-CBN News, Ocampo did not hesitate to take on an acting challenge to deliver the same line — but with different emotions, from “kilig,” angry, to shocked, among others.