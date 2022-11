MULTIMEDIA

Kapamilya artists gather for Star Magical Christmas (Part 2)

ABS-CBN News

Kapamilya stars Kerwin King, Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing, and Maymay Entrata at the Star Magical Christmas.

MANILA — Kapamilya stars graced the white carpet of the first-ever Star Magical Christmas event on Sunday.

Led by Star Magic, the thanksgiving event was held to celebrate the holiday season at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City

It was also a reunion for the more than 100 artists of the talent arm of ABS-CBN since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

