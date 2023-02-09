MULTIMEDIA

'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Led by Coco Martin, the cast of the upcoming "FPJ’s Batang Quiapo" greeted fans and supporters during a motorcade from Baclaran, Parañaque to Blumentritt, Manila on Thursday, days before its primetime debut.

Martin and his co-stars Lovi Poe, Cherry Pie Picache, John Estrada, Mccoy De Leon, Pen Medina, Ping Medina, and Allan Paule gamely waved to fans as they passed through Baclaran, Luneta, Quiapo, and Tondo.

Taking part in the event were other cast members Smugglaz, Bassilyo, Toni Fowler, Norvin & Lovely, Sarah Edwards, Bigmak, Renz, Mammoth, Mastafeat, Kial, Pistolero, Jonas, Crazymix, Barakojuan, Bullet, and Flict G.

The show will start airing on Monday, Feb. 13, just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Here are some scenes from the motorcade.

'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' motorcade rolls through Manila days before premiere. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC