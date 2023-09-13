MULTIMEDIA
Shakira honored at MTV Awards
Timothy A. Clary, AFP
Posted at Sep 13 2023 11:32 AM
Colombian singer Shakira performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Shakira was honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award to honor her decades-long career, the first South American to receive such an award.
