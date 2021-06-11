Home  >  Entertainment

'Trese' takes over

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 11 2021 09:23 PM

The word Trese is flashed on the facade of the ELJ building while the ABS-CBN’s metallic logo is replaced with “ABC-ZNN” at the network’s compound on Friday. The changes are part of the marketing for "Trese", a new animated series on Netflix. 

 

