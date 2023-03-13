MULTIMEDIA

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' grabs 7 Oscars

Patrick T. Fallon, AFP

US-Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan (left) and Malaysia Actress Michelle Yeoh celebrate onstage with the cast and crew of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" after winning the Oscar for Best Picture during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" grabbed major awards for winning Best Picture, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor, Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Best Director.