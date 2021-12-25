Home  >  Entertainment

Affairs of the heart dominate showbiz news in 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2021 05:10 PM | Updated as of Dec 25 2021 05:28 PM

Despite the continuing effects of the pandemic, which greatly affected the local entertainment scene, the year 2021 was still a colorful one for many celebrities. From new relationships and breakups, to dreamy weddings and bitter feuds, 2021 proved to be a busy and memorable one for romantic showbiz fans.

As we wrap the year up, let's look back at the most talked-about stories that millions of our ABS-CBN News readers consumed.

 
