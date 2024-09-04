Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Sotto welcome 6th child | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Sotto welcome 6th child

Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Sotto welcome 6th child

Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kristine Hermosa
|
Oyo Sotto
|
showbiz news
|
celebrity baby
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.