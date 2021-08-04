Kristine, Oyo welcome baby boy Vittorio Isaac

Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Sotto welcome fifth child. Instagram

MANILA -- Actress Kristine Hermosa gave birth to another baby boy on Tuesday, August 3.

Hermosa's husband Oyo Sotto announced the happy news in an Instagram post and thanked those who prayed for the safe delivery of their baby boy.

The proud parents named their baby Vittorio Isaac Sotto.

"Aug. 3, 2021 11:47 p.m. Lord Jesus maraming salamat! You are faithful!❤️ Thank you for another answered prayer! Perfect timing ka talaga Lord, nakapag trabaho pa ako kaninang umaga🙏🏼 To my family and friends, thank you for all your prayers😊 i love you ❤️ Welcome to the world Vittorio Isaac😍 i love you @khsotto 😍🥰😍," Sotto wrote in the caption.



The celebrity couple announced last December that they were expecting their 'Baby No. 5.'

Hermosa gave birth to her first child with Sotto, Ondrea Bliss, in 2011.

The two then adopted a son named Kristian Daniel. In 2014, they welcomed their second biological child, Kaleb Hanns.

In 2016 Hermosa and Sotto welcomed their fourth child, Vin.

Sotto, the son of veteran comedian Vic Sotto, married Hermosa in January 2011. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

