'Baby No. 5': Kristine Hermosa, Oyo Boy Sotto expecting another child

MANILA – Celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Boy Sotto are expecting another child.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of her pregnancy test kit that registered a positive result, as well as a clip showing her sonogram.

“Another answered prayer. Salamat God sa mga pahabol na sorpresa ngayong taon,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you Lord for sustaining us this entire year... pati rin sa mga nakaraang taon at sa buong buhay namin at ng mga anak namin. You are faithful God. Kung wala ka, di namin alam kung saan kami pupulutin. All glory to you God. Salamat sa pagmamahal mo sa amin,” she added.

At the end of her post, Hermosa declared her love for Sotto and their kids, including the one growing in her belly.

Hermosa then said that this is the best Christmas and anniversary gift that she’s gotten “from above” before using the hashtags #BabyNo5, #BelievingForAHealthyBabyGirl, #2020Surprise and #GratefulForMyFamily.

Hermosa gave birth to her first child with Sotto, Ondrea Bliss, in 2011.

The two then adopted a son named Kristian Daniel. In 2014, they welcomed their second biological child, Kaleb Hanns.

It was in 2016 when Hermosa and Sotto welcomed their fourth child, Vin.

Sotto, the son of veteran comedian Vic Sotto, married Hermosa in January 2011 after being a couple for more than one year. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

