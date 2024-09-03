Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid record main theme song of 'Lavender Fields' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid record main theme song of 'Lavender Fields'

Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid record main theme song of 'Lavender Fields'

Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Lavender Fields
|
Ogie Alcasid
|
Regine Velasquez
|
Jonathan Manalo
|
Star Music
|
series
|
showbiz news
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.