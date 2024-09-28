Japan's animation industry keeps momentum after record sales in 2023 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Japan's animation industry keeps momentum after record sales in 2023

Japan's animation industry keeps momentum after record sales in 2023

Kyodo News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Japan
|
Animation
|
Anime
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.