Japan's animation industry keeps momentum after record sales in 2023 | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Japan's animation industry keeps momentum after record sales in 2023
Japan's animation industry keeps momentum after record sales in 2023
Kyodo News
Published Sep 28, 2024 02:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Japan
|
Animation
|
Anime
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.