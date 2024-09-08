3 more Pinoy illustrators join Marvel Comics | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

3 more Pinoy illustrators join Marvel Comics

3 more Pinoy illustrators join Marvel Comics

Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
marvel
|
comics
|
art
|
lifestyle
|
supermanila comic con
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.