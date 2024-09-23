Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde welcome first child | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde welcome first child

Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde welcome first child

MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Zanjoe Marudo
|
Ria Atayde
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.