Blackpink's Lisa teams up with Rosalia for new single
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Blackpink's Lisa teams up with Rosalia for new single
Blackpink's Lisa teams up with Rosalia for new single
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 06, 2024 11:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
Lisa
|
Blackpink
|
Lalisa Manobal
|
New Woman
|
Rosalia
|
pop
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.