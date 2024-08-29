TJ Monterde pens anniversary message to his wife KZ Tandingan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
TJ Monterde pens anniversary message to his wife KZ Tandingan
TJ Monterde pens anniversary message to his wife KZ Tandingan
ABS-CBN News, Kiko Escuadro
Published Aug 29, 2024 07:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
TJ Monterde
|
KZ Tandingan
|
Couple
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.