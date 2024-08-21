One Piece season 2 casts Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
One Piece season 2 casts Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
One Piece season 2 casts Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 22, 2024 01:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
One Piece
|
One Piece live action
|
OPLA
|
OPLA season 2
|
Eiichiro Oda
|
Luffy
|
Nami
|
Sanji
|
Zoro
|
Usopp
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.