One Piece anime to get a remake

The official poster announcing the remake of One Piece anime. Screenshot from Netflix

One Piece, one of the world's biggest Japanese manga and anime franchises, is getting a remake of its anime series.

The announcement came at the end of Jump Festa 2024 on Sunday. Netflix also released a video announcing the remake.

The video teaser showed "Romance Dawn," the title of One Piece's first manga chapter released in 1996.

Wit Studio, the Japanese animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and other notable series like Spy x Family, will produce the remake.

The anime remake will be released on Netflix.

"The legend that began 25 years ago spread far and wide across the world in this interconnected world," the announcement said.

"Let's embark once again with an all-new animation team. Get ready for a fresh new remake produced by Wit Studio coming to Netflix."

Earlier this year saw the massive success of One Piece's live-action series, which also aired on Netflix.

One Piece by Japanese mangaka Eiichiro Oda follows the story of protagonist Monkey D. Luffy in his journey to find the "ultimate treasure" and become the pirate king.

The first anime adaptation aired on October 20, 1999.

This 2023 saw the end of the "Wano Country Arc" in the anime, which ran for over four years. The new arc "Egghead Island" will premiere in early 2024.

As of writing, One Piece's manga and anime have over 1,000 chapters and episodes.

Watch the special announcement here: