Gianna Revilla expecting baby boy with non-showbiz husband | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Gianna Revilla expecting baby boy with non-showbiz husband

Gianna Revilla expecting baby boy with non-showbiz husband

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Gianni Revilla
|
Jed Patricio
|
Gender Reveal
|
Showbiz News
|
Celebrity News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.