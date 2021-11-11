IN PHOTOS: Revilla-Patricio wedding gathers 2022 poll aspirants

Gianna Revilla’s parents Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado bring the bride to her groom Jed Patricio. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and re-electionist Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla were among the guests at the wedding ceremony. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News (From left) The bride’s brother, aspiring Cavite representative Jolo Revilla, is seen here with presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and re-electionist Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The bride’s mother, actress-politician Lani Mercado, is seen here with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and senatorial candidate Salvador Panelo were among the guests at the wedding. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte speaks with reporters before the wedding ceremony. The bride’s father, former senator Bong Revilla, is seen behind her. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte walk the aisle as wedding sponsors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte walk the aisle as wedding sponsors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Gianna Revilla’s parents Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado bring the bride to her groom Jed Patricio. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former teen actress Gianna Revilla, the daughter of former senator Bong Revilla and actress-politician Lani Mercado, tied the knot Thursday in a ceremony that gathered national aspirants in the 2022 elections.

Gianna married her long-time partner Jed Patricio in Silang, Cavite.

Aside from Gianna’s celebrity parents and siblings, their colleagues and allies in politics were among the guests.

Presidential aspirants Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Ronald dela Rosa, as well as senatorial candidate Salvador Panelo attended the ceremony.

Re-electionist Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte were also seen at the event.

Duterte remained mum on her plans for the 2022 elections, after withdrawing her certificate candidacy for re-election and resigning from her political party Hugong ng Pagbabgo.

Marcos, Jr. confirmed he will still run for president. — with reports from Jacque Manabat and Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News