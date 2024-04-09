BINI's concert 'BINIverse' Day 2, 3 tickets sold out in less than 2 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

More
Entertainment
Entertainment
BINI's concert 'BINIverse' Day 2, 3 tickets sold out in less than 2 hours
BINI's concert 'BINIverse' Day 2, 3 tickets sold out in less than 2 hours
Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
celebrity news
|
showbiz news
|
music
|
concert
|
BINI
|
P-pop
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.