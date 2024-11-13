WATCH: Kim Myung-soo stuns 'It's Showtime' viewers with vocals, visuals | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

WATCH: Kim Myung-soo stuns 'It's Showtime' viewers with vocals, visuals

WATCH: Kim Myung-soo stuns 'It's Showtime' viewers with vocals, visuals

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Kim Myung-soo
|
Infinite
|
Infinite L
|
It's Showtime
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.