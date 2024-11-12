Kim Myung-soo: Expect more visits, projects in PH | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Kim Myung-soo: Expect more visits, projects in PH
Kim Myung-soo: Expect more visits, projects in PH
Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 12, 2024 04:31 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Korean celebrities
|
Kim Myung-soo
|
Infinite L
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.