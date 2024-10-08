K-pop group Babymonster to drop 1st album 'Drip' on Nov. 1 | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

K-pop group Babymonster to drop 1st album 'Drip' on Nov. 1

K-pop group Babymonster to drop 1st album 'Drip' on Nov. 1

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
K-content
|
K-pop
|
Babymonster
|
Drip
|
YG Entertainment
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.