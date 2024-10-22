Blackpink's Rosé shares hesitation before releasing 'APT.' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Entertainment
Entertainment
Blackpink's Rosé shares hesitation before releasing 'APT.'
Blackpink's Rosé shares hesitation before releasing 'APT.'
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 06:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
K-pop
|
K-content
|
Rosé
|
APT
|
Bruno Mars
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.