Blackpink’s Rosé says drinking game inspired Bruno Mars collab ‘APT.’ | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Entertainment

Entertainment

Blackpink’s Rosé says drinking game inspired Bruno Mars collab ‘APT.’

Blackpink’s Rosé says drinking game inspired Bruno Mars collab ‘APT.’

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 18, 2024 01:45 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Rose
|
Bruno Mars
|
Hallyu
|
Kpop
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.