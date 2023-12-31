Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes on their wedding day on December 30, 2014. Instagram/@marianrivera



MANILA -- "Rewind" stars Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are celebrating their 9th anniversary as a married couple.

On Instagram, Dantes said he has "nothing but gratitude for Rivera" for being the "best mom, wife, friend, and leading lady anyone could ever ask for."

He added that shooting for "Rewind," an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival, "felt like going on a date every single day."

"Being able to tell the story of John and Mary is a gift," he said of their characters in the film. "Sharing it successfully with millions of people fulfills a mission. Accomplishing this mission alongside you, my wife, is a rare privilege, one that I believe comes once in a lifetime."

"I am genuinely grateful for this extraordinary experience, which will always hold a special place in my heart," he added.

Rivera, for her part, described her 9 years of marriage to Dantes as full of love, laughter, and gratitude.

"Siyam na taon ng pagmamahal, tawanan, at walang katapusang pasasalamat. Happy anniversary, mahal, ikaw ang aking walang hanggang biyaya," she said.

Rivera and Dantes tied the knot on December 30, 20%4 in a grand event dubbed by local media as a "royal wedding."

They have two children, nicknamed Zia and Sixto.