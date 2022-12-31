MANILA – Celebrity couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez are wrapping the year 2022 with a trip to Taiwan.

On Instagram, Perez shared a clip showing him and Vice Ganda's arrival at the Southeast Asian tourist spot.

"Second time! With muhlove 💜💜💜," Perez captioned his post.

For his part, Vice Ganda also uploaded snaps of him and Perez on his Instagram page.

"Just living. ❤️ @pereziion27," Ganda wrote.

In 2019, Ganda and Perez also made headlines when they took a break in Taiwan where they released sky lanterns, which carries their wishes for the coming year.

Just last October, the comedy superstar and Perez marked their fourth anniversary as a couple.

Vice and Perez had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

