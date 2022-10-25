LOOK: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez mark 4th anniversary

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez marked their fourth anniversary as a couple on Tuesday.

To mark their special day, Vice shared a clip on his Instagram Stories.

Celebrity couple Ion Perez and Vice Ganda. Screen grab: Instagram/Vice Ganda

"Happy anniversary babe!" Vice told Perez.

On his Instagram page, Perez shared his sweet message for Vice.

"Uulitin ko! Maraming rason ang TAMA para maging MALI pero ang pagmamahal ko sayo walang rason para maging MALI!!! Happy 4th anniversary asawa ko!" he wrote.

Vice and Perez had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment.

Related videos: