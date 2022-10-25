Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Vice Ganda, Ion Perez mark 4th anniversary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 25 2022 11:38 AM

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda and his partner Ion Perez marked their fourth anniversary as a couple on Tuesday.

To mark their special day, Vice shared a clip on his Instagram Stories. 

Celebrity couple Ion Perez and Vice Ganda. Screen grab: Instagram/Vice Ganda
Celebrity couple Ion Perez and Vice Ganda. Screen grab: Instagram/Vice Ganda

"Happy anniversary babe!" Vice told Perez.

On his Instagram page, Perez shared his sweet message for Vice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ion Valdez (@pereziion27)

"Uulitin ko! Maraming rason ang TAMA para maging MALI pero ang pagmamahal ko sayo walang rason para maging MALI!!! Happy 4th anniversary asawa ko!" he wrote.

Vice and Perez had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2021.

Perez joined “It’s Showtime” initially as Kuya Escort in the noontime show's Miss Q&A segment. 

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Vice Ganda   Ion Perez   celebrity anniversary  

BRAND NEWS