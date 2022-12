Neri Naig opens new salon in Cebu

Neri Naig continues to grow her businesses with the launch of a new salon in Cebu.

In an Instagram post, the actress said opening Extraordineri Salon in the Queen City of the South before the end of the year was something she did not expect.

"'Yung biglaang nagkaroon kami agad ng ExtraordiNeri Salon sa Cebu," Naig said. "Sa negosyo, may mga hindi tayo inaasahang bagay o naaayon sa plano natin. Bilang negosyante, kailangan nating mag-adjust at mabilis mag-adapt. Bawal magsayang ng oras dahil pera ang mawawala."

"Iba ang nakaplano sa puwesto na 'to, pero di sa inaasahang pangyayari, kailangan naming mabilis kumilos. Dapat by mid-year pa kami mag-open... pero may plano si Lord sa atin," she added.

Naig has been dubbed as "Wais na Misis" for owning a number of successful businesses.

Aside from a salon, she also has restaurants, a vacation house, and a management company.