Neri Naig puts up own management company

MANILA – Living up to her “Wais Neri” tag, Neri Naig has now put up her own management company which she named Wais Communications Inc.

On Instagram, Naig said it was Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi who urged her to open a company so she could manage the endorsement deals of her family.

“Manager na akooo!!! Mula ngayon, ako na po mismo ang magma-manage at magha-handle ng mga endorsements ng family namin. Syempre si Chito as Parokya, sa TopBeat pa rin 'yan. Si Anne pa rin dapat kausapin pag may kinalaman sa banda ang inquiry,” she said.

“Ayun na nga, since nilalapitan na ako ng mga brands, companies, at agencies, at may sarili na rin naman akong prod team, ang Wais na Misis Productions, I think panahon na para magtayo na rin ako ng sarili kong managing company,” she added.

Admitting she was hesitant at the beginning, Naig said she gathered her courage to jump into this new venture with the support of her husband.

In a recent interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, the actress revealed that she is working hard for her children.

“Ayaw ko maranasan ng mga anak ko 'yung nangyari sa akin so talagang sobrang kayod ako,” she said.

Looking back at her own childhood, Naig said: “Growing up naman, hindi ko naramdaman kahit paano na mahirap na mahirap kami. Sa probinsya hindi naman kami namamalimos pero naranasan ko 'yung lahat kaming magkakapatid hindi makakapasok kasi walang pamasahe.”

Naig said she also experienced selling cooked meals in school just to make both ends meet.

“Naranasan ko din 'yung maglako ng mga ulam. Pero college na ako noon. Naranasan ko din magtinda ng barbecue pagkatapos ng school. Nag-alaga ako ng baboy.”

These experiences taught her to be strategic in life at such a young age.

Currently, Naig owns about 10 businesses including restaurants, a vacation house, a salon and more.

The couple have three children, including their adopted daughter Pia.

