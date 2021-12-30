2 more housemates revealed for ‘PBB’ adult edition

Photos from PBB Twitter account



“Pinoy Big Brother” announced two more names as part of the adult edition of its 10th season.

On Wednesday, “PBB” bared Nathan Juane as the latest addition to the new set of housemates entering the famous yellow house. Juane is dubbed as “Ang Pursigidong Papiloto ng Las Piñas.”

Fly high para sa mga mahal sa buhay! Ang pang-walong Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Pursigidong Papiloto ng Las Piñas, Nathan Duane! #PBBKumuChallenges pic.twitter.com/jnVL0oOc4x — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 29, 2021

He will be joined by another contestant from Las Piñas as Aleck Iñigo made the cut for the adult edition. He will be known as “Ang Most Valuable Rider ng Las Piñas.”

Sa kanyang galing, mapapahanga ka! Ang pang-pitong Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Most Valuable Rider ng Las Piñas, Aleck Iñigo! #PBBKumuChallenges pic.twitter.com/IjgjpbcWZG — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 29, 2021

Just like the first six housemates, the third batch of contestants were introduced in streaming platform Kumu, while they are completing their quarantine.

Juane and Iñigo will be entering the house with Michael Ver Comaling, Laziz Rustamov, Gin Regidor, Thamara Alexandra, Zach Guerrero, and Seham Daghlas.

The adult edition, for housemates aged 20 to 40, will follow the ongoing celebrity edition, which will name its 2 winners this weekend.

In the running are singer Anji Salvacion, internet sensation Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, comedian Brenda Mage, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo.

Auditions for the teen edition have also kicked off.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

