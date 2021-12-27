MANILA — “Pinoy Big Brother” introduced on Monday the first batch of housemates set to enter its upcoming adult edition.

She is more than a pretty face! Ang unang Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Headstrong Hottie ng Davao, Thamara Alexandria!



UNBOXING MORE SOON! pic.twitter.com/HUglysP6RG — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 27, 2021

Through back-to-back Kumu streams, the housemates, currently in quarantine, introduced themselves.

First was Thamara Alexandra, who is dubbed, “Ang Headstrong Hottie ng Davao.”

The second, Zach Guerrero, was given the moniker, “Ang Smilennial Charmer ng Aurora.”

Ma-resist mo kaya ang mga ngiti niya? Ang pangalawang Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Smilennial Charmer ng Aurora, Zach Guerrero!



UNBOXING MORE SOON! pic.twitter.com/CLAPAVzXYq — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 27, 2021

Last for the day was Seham Daghlas, also known as, “Ang Brightminded Darling ng Iloilo.”

Several more adult housemates will be introduced in the coming days through the same “Unboxing” stream on Kumu.

The adult edition, for housemates aged 20 to 40, will follow the ongoing celebrity edition, which will name its 2 winners this weekend.

Mas liliwanag ang buhay kapag kasama siya! Ang pangatlong Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Brightminded Darling ng Iloilo, Seham Daghlas!



UNBOXING MORE SOON! pic.twitter.com/iStPWGvbUq — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 27, 2021

In the running are singer Anji Salvacion, internet sensation Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, comedian Brenda Mage, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo.

Auditions for the teen edition have also kicked off.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.