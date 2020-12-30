LOOK: Ex-PBB housemate Mitch Talao introduces newborn

MANILA — Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Mitch Talao and her partner, Dudz Ibanez, have welcomed their second child.

Talao took to Instagram to share the good news as she posted snaps of their baby girl.

"Welcome to the world, baby Dominique Zoe," she wrote.

Talao is best known for her stint on "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso," which started in 2018.

The transgender housemate made headlines when she married Ibanez during the reality show.

They already have a son named Eros. Ibanez, who is a lesbian, was the one who conceived their child.

Related video: