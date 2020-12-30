LOOK: Dingdong, Marian mark 6th wedding anniversary with beach getaway

MANILA – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are dropping the long, cheesy messages this year as they mark their sixth anniversary as a married couple.

Instead, they posted identical photos of them at the beach accompanied by short but genuine messages for each other.

Keeping it simple, Rivera just wrote: “To my life... Happy 6th!”

Dantes followed Rivera’s post and said: “Obvious bang gigil na gigil pa rin ako sa iyo? Happy 6 years, my love!”

These past few days, Dantes and Rivera have been sharing photos from their beach getaway with their kids.

The two did not disclose their location.

Dantes and Rivera, who met in 2007 when they co-starred in the local adaptation of "Marimar," exchanged wedding vows in 2014 after more than five years of being a couple.

Aside from Zia, the two also have a son Sixto.

Related video: