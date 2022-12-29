Film director Mikhail Red (2nd from right) poses with the cast of ‘Deleter,’ including lead actress Nadine Lustre (middle), during its premiere night on December 23. Instagram: @vivaartistsagency

MANILA — “Deleter” director Mikhail Red believes “word of mouth” has been instrumental in the success of the horror flick at the box office, despite its adults-only rating.

“Honestly, unexpected kasi R-rated horror,” Red said of reports of “Deleter” emerging No. 1 in ticket sales in some cinemas, and second overall, so far, in the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“In fact, everyday umaangat yung box office and number of cinemas,” he was quoted as saying by PUSH. “We’re happy na may certain cinemas na na-o-sold out kami and minsan nag-nu-number one.”

The filmmaker surmised that aside from positive reviews for “Deleter,” including the award-winning performance of its lead actress Nadine Lustre, its appeal also lies in the fun experience of watching horror with friends — particularly in cinemas.

“I think [it’s because of] good word of mouth and parang ang lakas ngayon ng presence ng Gen Z, Gen Y. Iyong mga bata sa internet, ‘yung mga TikTok generation, I think sila ‘yun, e. Barkada movie siya kasi para siyang rollercoaster ride minsan,” he said.

Red also pointed to the shift in viewing habits among Filipino viewers during the pandemic, when streaming platforms like Netflix boomed locally, offering diverse genres to the local audience.

“Pino-process [ko] pa rin. Very happy kami na ‘yung genre cinema nga ay nabuhay suddenly. I think after the pandemic, nag-change ‘yung viewing habits ng mga tao dahil sa Netflix, so sobrang unexpected and at the same time sobra kaming proud,” he said.

Red spoke with the press shortly after “Deleter’s” 7-trophy haul at the MMFF awards ceremony last Tuesday. That his latest film won major prizes, including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Picture, was admittedly “shocking” for him.

“We’re still processing. We’re surprised and shocked, kasi nga when we made this film, we didn’t even know na mag-e-MMFF. Parang tinry lang i-submit ng Viva and then nakapasok, so very shocking,” he said.

The director revealed that he and producer Viva Films are hoping to submit “Deleter” in international film festivals, or release the title on streaming platforms after its MMFF run.

