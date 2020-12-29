Shaina Magdayao considers MMFF award a 'beautiful yearend surprise'

MANILA -- "What a beautiful yearend surprise, Lord!"

These were the words of Shaina Magdayao as she won Best Supporting Actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 Awards for her performance in the movie "Tagpuan."

The actress took to social media to express her gratitude to all those who made the film possible.

"I was at our family dinner when my phone started going crazy. I would like to first thank [MMFF] for recognizing my work. Salamat din for not postponing this annual Filipino tradition given the current situation of our world," she wrote.

Magdayao went on to thank the cast and crew of "Tagpuan," her bosses at ABS-CBN, her fans and supporters, and her family and friends.

"Above all, Lord, marami pong salamat! I am humbled with this recognition and your endless grace and generosity! Thank you for this yearend gift. Everything I do is for You and Your Glory," she said.

"I pray with all my heart, that you continue to guide me as I serve you through this mission I call my 'job.'"

It was last Sunday when the winners of the MMFF 2020 awards were announced. Antoinette Jadaone's "Fan Girl" starring Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon bagged the most awards.

