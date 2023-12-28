Get to know Cedrick Juan, 49th MMFF's Best Actor

Cedrick Juan wins the Best Actor trophy for his performance in "Gomburza." #MMFF2023 (Screenshot from MMFF/Facebook) | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/NhKUZOvzIV — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 27, 2023

MANILA -- The 49th Metro Manila Film Festival showcased exciting entries led by actors at the top of their game, such as Piolo Pascual challenging storytelling boundaries with three roles, Dingdong Dantes contributing to "Rewind's" box office success, and seasoned veteran actor Christopher De Leon.

However, stealing the spotlight for Best Actor was a theater-grown talent, Cedrick Juan, who still felt the need to introduce himself as he tearfully accepted the recognition at the MMFF awarding night.



"Magpapakilala lang po ako sa inyong lahat. Marami sa inyo hindi nakakakilala sa akin. Ako po si Cedrick Juan," said the actor who portrayed martyred priest Padre Jose Burgos in the film "GomBurZa."



“Maraming salamat, Jesscom, sa pag sugal sa akin… Maraming salamat, Pepe Diokno, sino ba ako? Pero sumugal ka sa akin,” he added.



In an October Zoom interview, Juan revealed that his triumph was almost a missed opportunity.



"During that time kasi October 2022, nalaman ko na audition for ‘GomBurZa’ pero meron akong play that time. Magkakaroon siya ng date for November to December. And I did not know the time frame of ‘GomBurZa.’ So parang hindi ko sinubukang magpasa ng online video audition. Kasi baka mamaya mabitin or hindi ako pwede sa schedule,” he recalled.



He continued: “Then at the end of December ko lang nalaman na pwede pa pala ako mag-audition. Then Ms. Dana told me if I can audition. Tapos ayon, medyo rollercoaster ride na.”



The acclaimed actor, now praised for giving new life to Padre Jose Burgos’ story, admitted the role wasn't initially offered to him.



“I think compared to other cast members, like Enchong, Tito Dante, and kay Piolo, I think wala talaga akong choice kung sino ang character na pipiliin ko. At first ang gusto nila sa akin sa audition was La Madrid. It was not Burgos talaga,” he said.



After Juan read the whole script of “GomBurZa," however, he was determined to at the very least get a shot at trying for the part.



“I manifested to have at least a reading for Jose Burgos. Sobrang lucky ko lang talaga, siguro if you manifest it lang talaga and work hard for it. Ayun, I landed the role of Jose Burgos,” the artist enthused.



While Juan emerged seemingly as a dark horse in the festival’s competitive lineup, this recognition marks his third rodeo in the MMFF, with his inaugural win and second nomination.



In 2016, he played Bong in Alvin Yapan’s “Oro,” where he was in the running for Best Supporting Actor, and Erica in Jun Robles Lana’s comedy-drama “Die Beautiful.”



Beyond the MMFF, Juan has starred in acclaimed and progressive pieces such as the 2023 Cinemalaya entry "Huling Palabas" and his first lead, "Gitarista," which won Best Feature at the International Film Festival Manhattan.



According to Juan, beyond producing blockbuster hits, an artist's calling is to create pieces that inspire and influence viewers toward positive change.



“Isa sa role ng pagiging artist, mag-raise ng awareness, mag-raise question, and mag-disturb. If you know there is something wrong, 'yung integrity natin mangingibawaw. Never dapat maging apolitical ang artists kasi everything is about politics talaga,” he said during the early screening of “GomBurZa.”



Juan emphasized that more than the welcomed accolades and recognition, the most fulfilling part of the film is delivering the message of the martyred priests’ tragic fate to the present generation of Filipinos.



“[Around] 151 years ago nangyari na siya and until now nangyayari pa siya. Imagine those people without proper justice or due process and nararamdaman pa rin siya til now,” he reasoned.



The MMFF Best Actor added that he, along with the entire cast and crew, worked on creating a compelling piece that will not only move the audience but will also leave a lasting impact on viewers.



“Sana pinakatumawid sa mga manunuod ng 'GomBurZa', 'yung bumalik ang integrity natin as Pilipino. Kahit walang nakakakita, gagawin natin ang tama. Ang pinakainiisip natin ginagawa natin para sa country ko, para sa sarili ko, para sa nakakita sa akin. Kakalat siya, maging inspiration ka sa iba,” he reasoned.



“Hindi mo maiwasang maging emotional kung gaano ka-tragic ang nangyari at gaano siya sobrang relatable ngayon. 'Yung pagiging empath mas lalo ma-develop, sana mas ma-develop natin as Filipinos,” he added.



The accolade is not Juan’s first Best Actor title. In 2017, Aliw Awards named him as Best Actor in the non-musical play category for his performance in Art Theater Manila’s “Sakuntala: Ang singsing ng kapalaran as Dusyanta.” The piece was directed by Juan’s first theater mentor, Joey B. Ting from FEU Manila’s Art Theater Clinique (ATC).



In his acceptance speech, Juan credited his victory to the theater community’s immeasurable support.



“Nagsimula ang adventure ko, kwento ko bilang actor sa Teatro. Nagpapasalamat ako sa ATC, sa FEU, sa Dulaang UP na sobrang humubog sakin bilang actor, sa lahat ng nakasama ko sa teatro,” he tearfully said.



The “GomBurZa” star first pursued acting in 2013 when he joined Dulaang UP’s summer workshop at the University of the Philippines Diliman. He has done four major plays in Dulaang UP’s regular season: "Adarna" (2013), "Bilanggo ng Pagibig" (2015), "Teatro Porvenir" (2013), and "Hakbang sa Hakbang" (2014).



Juan stepped into the stage of a Virgin Labfest play for the first time in 2016. His most recent theater act on the other hand is "Mula sa Buwan" of Barefoot Collaborations last December 2022.



But apart from bagging the coveted Metro Manila Film Fest Best Actor title, he also won the hearts of the public— as the actor who gave hope to Filipinos that dreams, big or small, do come true.



“Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat at sumugal kayo na sa katulad ko na nagmamahal sa teatro,” he said in his speech.

