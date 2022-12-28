Watch more News on iWantTFC

The family of the Philippines' Queen of Kundiman, Sylvia La Torre, held a wake for her in Southern California on the eve of her funeral.

La Torre passed away peacefully from natural causes last December 1st at the age of 89.

"I’ve been blessed to have the love of an extraordinary mom because she was truly one of a kind," daughter Che-Che Vega said.

Choosing to stay in the US to be close to her family rather than continuing her showbiz career in the Philippines, La Torre would often lend her talents for community performances including a reception for former Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in 2017.

LaTorre had been with her husband Dr. Celso Perez de Tagle for 76 years. They had three children, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Despite her titles, accolades, and awards, her family remembers her more when the cameras weren't rolling.

"She was a legend, a superstar and an icon in Philippine entertainment, but to us, she was mom. It was none of that superstardom," daughter Bernie Perez de Tagle-Evangelista noted.

Her son Artie Perez de Tagle meanwhile shared that La Torre was "still a loyal wife who supported my dad and a caring mother who took care of three kids even with a busy and challenging schedule. She was always there for us when my sisters and I were growing up."

Among those sharing fond memories was Anna Maria Perez deTagle-Kline who credits her grandmother for jumpstarting her own showbiz career.

"I wanted to follow her footsteps. She was my inspiration. She then became my first vocal coach," she said. "I continue to pay tribute to her in the Philippines."

One of the best ways her family remembered her was through songs, especially her classic kundimans, songs that her family will make sure lives on.