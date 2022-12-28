Part of the poster of "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told."

MANILA -- The cast of action film “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told” was belatedly conferred Wednesday the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF ) Special Jury Prize for ensemble performance in the 48th MMFF Gabi ng Parangal.

In a statement, the MMFF organizers explained that the announcement came late due to a technical glitch during the concluded awards Tuesday night.

It said that the MMFF Board of Jurors decided to give a Special Jury Prize to “Mamasapano” due to its effective ensemble acting, portraying the valor and heroism of young Filipinos fighting the war against terrorism.

Among the movie’s headliners are Edu Manzano, Paolo Gumabao, Aljur Abrenica, Gerald Santos, Ritz Azul, and Claudine Barretto.

This year’s MMFF jury was chaired by veteran filmmaker Laurice Guillen, with members FDCP Chair Tirso Cruz III, CCP’s Alex Cortez, veteran scriptwriter Racquel Villavicencio, film producer Erwin “Lucky” Blanco, Congressman Dan Fernandez, Congressman Jojo Garcia, and Ino Manalo of the NCCA.

“Mamasapano” also won Second Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award, and Best Original Theme Song (“Ang Aking Mahal” ).

Meanwhile, acting MMDA chairman Romando Artes told ABS-CBN News Tuesday that based on latest box office sales, the film fest is expected to reach its P500-million gross earnings at the the conclusion of its showing on January 7, 2023.

As a matter of policy and courtesy to film producers, Artes refused to disclose the box office ranking and earnings of the entries.

He said, however, that box office sales dipped by 10 to 25 percent for some entries on the second and third day of the film fest. “But we expect na tataas uli 'yan by the New Year weekend,“ he clarified.

Unofficial box office returns shared by Metro Manila theater circuit insiders detail a more than P60-million gross for all eight entries on Christmas opening day, which dipped to more than P50 million on Monday.

“Partners in Crime” and “Deleter” supposedly generated the highest box office sales along with “ Family Matters” and “ Labyu With an Accent.”

Asked by ABS-CBN News if one entry supposedly comprised close to half of the MMFF box office gross to date, Artes smiled and countered with a “no comment.”

Artes said he hopes that all entries will still be patronized up to the end of the 48th edition of film fest which augurs well for the future of the Philippine entertainment industry.

The eight entries to the MMFF 2022 are: "Deleter" by Viva Communications Inc., "Family Matters" by Cineko Productions Inc., "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" by Borracho Film Production, "My Father, Myself" by 3:16 Media Network and Mentorque Productions, "Nanahimik ang Gabi" by Rein Entertainment Productions, "Partners in Crime" by ABS-CBN Film Productions, "Labyu with an Accent" by ABS-CBN Film Productions, and "My Teacher" by TEN17P.

