How second pregnancy was different for Solenn Heussaff

MANILA – Days after giving birth, Solenn Heussaff took to her vlog to share how her second pregnancy was different from the first one.

Unlike when she was carrying Thylane in her womb, Heussaff said she made sure to take things easy during her second pregnancy.

“[I made sure I did] not panic too much, not overread things online,” she said.

“My first pregnancy was a little bit just all over the place since I had a high-risk pregnancy and I was told several things. And we almost thought we had to give birth at five months, which was obviously a very scary thing,” she added.

The actress also shared how she and her husband Nico Bolzico prepared Thylane for the arrival of her sister.

“I made sure that with Tili, we bonded a lot. I have no yayas since the birth of Tili so we have bonded. Putting her to bed every night and every nap time has been Nico. She also starts school, so that helps a lot. Just going to the park with her and doing regular mom and daughter things like painting, dancing, gymnastics. I’ve just been keeping her busy,” she said.

Before giving birth again, Heussaff said she and Bolzico tried their best to get Thylane used to the idea that she will become a big sister.

“It’s going to be quite an emotional ride. I am so excited to see how she’s going to react to seeing her little sister for the first time. I think it’s gonna be quite the journey because I also know that she’s gonna be some jealousy involved, but that is normal,” she said, adding that she will reveal the name of her second daughter in her next vlog.

It was last December 15 when Bolzico announced that they finally welcomed their second baby.

He shared the good news through a short Instagram video, saying: “What a crazy day today! Argentina qualified to the finals of the World Cup with Messi playing a great game. And we just had a super healthy baby girl.”

Being a joker that he is, Bolzico added later in the clip: “My daughter being born is one million times more important than the finals of the World Cup and it’s very unfortunate that I mentioned them both in my previous comment.”

