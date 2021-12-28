‘PBB’ names 3 more housemates for Season 10

Photos from PBB Twitter account

A day after releasing the first batch, the “Pinoy Big Brother” revealed on Tuesday three more names who will join the adult edition of the reality series’ 10th season.

Just like the first three housemates, the second batch of contestants were introduced in streaming platform, Kumu, while they are completing their quarantine.

The fourth to be named was Michael Ver Comaling, who is dubbed as “Mr. Pentastic ng Leyte.”

Sporty and Pogi! Ang pang-apat na Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Mr. Pentastic ng Leyte, Michael Ver Comaling! #PBBDiamondChallenge pic.twitter.com/MANKXnC8Ve — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 28, 2021

Joining Comaling is Laziz Rustamov, who hails from Uzbekistan. He is branded as “Ang Modelskarteng Breadwinner ng Uzbekistan.”

Didiskarte para lang sa family! Ang pang-limang Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Modelskarteng Breadwinner ng Uzbekistan, Laziz Rustamov!



UNBOXING MORE SOON!#PBBDiamondChallenge pic.twitter.com/JVIv6lzZW0 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 28, 2021

The last to be named for the day was Gin Regidor, who will be known as “Ang Surviving Sementeryo Girl ng Cebu.”

Tara na at magpadala sa energy niya! Ang pang-anim Official Adult Housemate ni Kuya…



Ang Surviving Sementeryo Girl ng Cebu, Gin Regidor!



UNBOXING MORE SOON!#PBBDiamondChallenge pic.twitter.com/FwSfF2jER3 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) December 28, 2021

Comaling, Rustamov, and Regidor will be entering the “PBB” house with Thamara Alexandra, Zach Guerrero, and Seham Daghlas.

More housemates will be introduced in the coming days through the same “Unboxing” stream on Kumu.

The adult edition, for housemates aged 20 to 40, will follow the ongoing celebrity edition, which will name its 2 winners this weekend.

In the running are singer Anji Salvacion, internet sensation Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, comedian Brenda Mage, and beauty queen Samantha Bernardo.

Auditions for the teen edition have also kicked off.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.